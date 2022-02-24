GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$67.90.

GDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Shares of TSE GDI traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$55.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,221. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$43.28 and a 1 year high of C$60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.