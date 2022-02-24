GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been assigned a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on G1A. Barclays set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €42.81 ($48.65).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching €40.04 ($45.50). The stock had a trading volume of 232,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €28.51 ($32.40) and a fifty-two week high of €48.55 ($55.17). The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.42.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

