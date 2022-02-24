GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

GEAGF stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $48.38.

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

