Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Trading Down 2.8%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $611.00 and last traded at $623.08. 23 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $641.29.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $712.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $767.53.
Geberit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBERF)
