Geeq (GEEQ) Trading 36.7% Lower Over Last Week

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 36.7% lower against the US dollar. Geeq has a market cap of $4.45 million and $607,744.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,413,889 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

