Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Director Sells $43,068.24 in Stock

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $43,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.34. 539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,380. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. Genasys Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Genasys had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genasys Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

