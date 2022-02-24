Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Holdings Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 125.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Generac by 15.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Generac by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Generac by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Generac by 14.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth about $2,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $270.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

