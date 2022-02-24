Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Generac by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.00.

Shares of GNRC opened at $270.99 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

