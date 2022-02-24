General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Hits New 12-Month High at $220.81

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $220.81 and last traded at $213.20, with a volume of 2789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $54,612,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after buying an additional 54,399 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

