General Electric (LON:GEC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $87.81

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87.81 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 88.07 ($1.20), with a volume of 2027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.43).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 105.48. The stock has a market cap of £971.96 million and a PE ratio of -16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.19%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

