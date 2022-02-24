GenesisX (XGS) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a total market cap of $28,589.35 and approximately $49.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,362,132 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.