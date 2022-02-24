Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.08

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.08 and last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 1023403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.
About Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)
Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
