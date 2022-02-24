Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Down 7.9%

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) dropped 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $82.08 and last traded at $82.12. Approximately 7,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 255,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.15.

THRM has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.62 and its 200 day moving average is $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 170.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

