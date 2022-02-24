GeoCoin (GEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $417,918.07

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $417,918.07 and $357.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,402.26 or 1.00010785 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.41 or 0.00275860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00064673 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00023287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015322 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

