GeoDB Price Reaches $0.0125 on Exchanges (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $592,562.77 and $1,277.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00033284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00109374 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 348,304,837 coins and its circulating supply is 47,337,241 coins. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.