Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,429,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.32% of Doma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOMA opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Doma Holdings Inc has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOMA shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

