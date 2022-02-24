Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,162,901 Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,162,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Astra Space as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at $14,953,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at $2,944,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at $2,865,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at $501,000. 33.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

ASTR stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. Astra Space, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

