Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 475,000 Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Olaplex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,175,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,171,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,203,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,725,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olaplex alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on OLPX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.60. Olaplex Holdings Inc has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95.

About Olaplex (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.