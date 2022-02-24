Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,437,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,804,000 after buying an additional 119,501 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3,235.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

