Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Precision BioSciences worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 119,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

DTIL stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

