Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 958,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Momo worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,414,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 841,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,326,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,791,000 after acquiring an additional 515,274 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Momo by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,284,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,753,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,522,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Momo by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 811,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 159,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOMO. Citigroup cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.98.

MOMO stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.49. Momo Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

