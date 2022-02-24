Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 986,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Vuzix worth $10,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUZI. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vuzix by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 496,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vuzix by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,955,000 after purchasing an additional 474,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vuzix by 413.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 430,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vuzix by 1,131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 280,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,059,000. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

VUZI stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Vuzix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $318.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.29.

In other news, Director Raj Rajgopal bought 2,500 shares of Vuzix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

