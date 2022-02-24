Geode Capital Management LLC Has $10.09 Million Stock Position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of IGM Biosciences worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,017,000 after purchasing an additional 314,710 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,986,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,241,000 after acquiring an additional 189,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,920,000 after acquiring an additional 83,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,576,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a market cap of $496.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of -0.91. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

IGM Biosciences Profile (Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.