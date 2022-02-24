Geode Capital Management LLC Has $10.37 Million Stock Holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,848,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 49,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of Antares Pharma worth $10,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 56,842 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 42,199 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 150,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $573.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

