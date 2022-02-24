Geode Capital Management LLC Has $10.53 Million Stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of PC Connection worth $10,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 99,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PC Connection by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection during the second quarter worth $247,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PC Connection by 17.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PC Connection during the second quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $47.80 on Thursday. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $226,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,430 shares of company stock worth $1,831,801. 58.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

