Geode Capital Management LLC Has $10.59 Million Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 824,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of MBIA worth $10,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MBIA by 28.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of MBIA by 58,493.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MBIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in MBIA by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in MBIA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29. MBIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $748.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

