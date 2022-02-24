Geode Capital Management LLC Has $10.67 Million Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $10,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,972,000 after buying an additional 103,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after buying an additional 827,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after buying an additional 43,119 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 385,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after buying an additional 540,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

GNK opened at $19.56 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $820.05 million, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

