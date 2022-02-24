Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $10.47 Million in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 877,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,467,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Hillman Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,760,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,784,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLMN. Colliers Securities began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

