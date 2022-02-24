Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,841 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of TriState Capital worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,476 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TriState Capital by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 126,433 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TriState Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,419,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 3,621.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 59,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

TriState Capital stock opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

TriState Capital Profile (Get Rating)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

