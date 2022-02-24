Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,940 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of 51job worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 51job by 39.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of 51job in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 51job in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of 51job in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 8.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

JOBS stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average is $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.54.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

