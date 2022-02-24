Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,852 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,900,000 after acquiring an additional 36,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,106,000 after acquiring an additional 85,097 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 928.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 432,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 390,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 16.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $12.67 on Thursday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $721.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $333,273.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $184,706.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,773 shares of company stock valued at $684,698. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

