Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 78,040 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,040 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of MiMedx Group worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 36,346 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.96. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

