Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Director Acquires $76,481.54 in Stock

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) Director Gary D. Owens purchased 13,982 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $76,481.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ GEOS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 33,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.63. Geospace Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Geospace Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geospace Technologies (GEOS)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.