Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Director Acquires $76,481.54 in Stock

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) Director Gary D. Owens purchased 13,982 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $76,481.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GEOS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 33,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.63. Geospace Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,512,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 150,687 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 677,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 108,332 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 384,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 318,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 216,700 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 290,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

