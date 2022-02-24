Gerald P. Kenney Sells 5,667 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,070.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of UIS stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.96. 572,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,041. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,891 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 315,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,367,000 after purchasing an additional 274,450 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter worth about $5,101,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Unisys by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,260,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,694,000 after purchasing an additional 220,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

