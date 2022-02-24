Gerald P. Kenney Sells 5,667 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,070.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of UIS stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.96. 572,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,041. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.
About Unisys (Get Rating)
Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.
