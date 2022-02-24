Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.32.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNGBY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getinge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Getinge alerts:

OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.16. 53,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.95. Getinge has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $48.89.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $901.97 million during the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.29%.

Getinge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.