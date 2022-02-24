Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Getty Realty updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.080-$2.100 EPS.

Getty Realty stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.85. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 40.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 14.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 87,680 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

