Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.76

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 59595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GEVO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

