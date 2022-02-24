Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

TSE:GEI opened at C$23.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.29. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$20.34 and a 12-month high of C$26.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.43.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

