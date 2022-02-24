Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GBNXF. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Friday, December 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.94. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

