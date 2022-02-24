Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.35

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and traded as high as $18.85. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 5,300 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Friday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.