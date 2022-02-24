Gifto (GTO) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.85 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Gifto coin can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 37.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $17.98 million and $3.85 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00033133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00109329 BTC.

Gifto is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

