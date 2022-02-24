Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.169 per share by the textile maker on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Gildan Activewear has raised its dividend by 3.1% over the last three years. Gildan Activewear has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

GIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

