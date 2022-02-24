Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.79. 63,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,245. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,766,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $456,375,000 after buying an additional 85,294 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,240,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,869,000 after acquiring an additional 314,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,499,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,771,000 after acquiring an additional 359,379 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,362,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,982,000 after purchasing an additional 474,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

