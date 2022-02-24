Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GIL. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Gildan Activewear stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.77. 65,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,245. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 380,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 105,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,141,000 after acquiring an additional 44,807 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

