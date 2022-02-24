Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$63.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cfra upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.22.

GIL traded down C$0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,552. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$35.11 and a 12 month high of C$55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

