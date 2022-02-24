Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $51.26

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$51.26 and traded as high as C$52.30. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$50.75, with a volume of 1,755,077 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.75.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

