Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $52.14

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.14 and last traded at $53.42, with a volume of 912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.99.

GTLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.54.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gitlab Inc will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 282,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 48,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 965,645 shares of company stock worth $75,333,309 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at $99,875,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $56,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

