Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.34

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOD. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $769.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.83 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

In other news, CFO Gary Gerson bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

