Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.24

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 2487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Several research analysts have commented on GLT shares. StockNews.com lowered Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $595.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.81.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 350.02%.

In other Glatfelter news, CEO Dante C. Parrini bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

