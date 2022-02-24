Glenn David Sells 32,390 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,903,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,840. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,079,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,212,000 after buying an additional 113,463 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

